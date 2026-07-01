GNG Electronics hits the roof after forming pan-India distribution pact with Redington

GNG Electronics was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 656.15 after the company entered into a strategic pan-India distribution partnership with Redington.

The partnership would result in nationwide distribution of GNG's professionally refurbished laptops, desktops and enterprise computing systems across India.

Under the agreement, Redington will leverage its extensive pan-India distribution network across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets to distribute GNG's refurbished ICT portfolio through its established ecosystem of resellers, channel partners and system integrators.

The partnership is expected to strengthen GNG's presence across enterprise, education and institutional customers, while improving the availability of warranty-backed refurbished devices through one of India's largest ICT distribution platforms.

The company expects the collaboration to enhance distribution velocity, expand geographic reach and support the formalization of the organized refurbished ICT market. The partnership also aligns with GNG's channel-led expansion strategy and is expected to strengthen its leadership position in India's growing refurbished electronics segment. GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT Devices overall, both globally and in India with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2026. The company refurbished nearly 7.27 lakh devices in FY26, offering a portfolio of SKUs including laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, premium smartphones, workstations, and accessories.