Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit declines 37.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 2006.96 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance declined 37.55% to Rs 86.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 2006.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1865.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2006.961865.005.708.55115.45160.66115.45160.6686.39138.33

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