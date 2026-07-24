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Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit declines 37.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 2006.96 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance declined 37.55% to Rs 86.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 2006.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1865.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2006.961865.00 8 OPM %5.708.55 -PBDT115.45160.66 -28 PBT115.45160.66 -28 NP86.39138.33 -38

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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