Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 29.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 2301.02 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 29.24% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 2301.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2246.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.10% to Rs 544.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 8414.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8045.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.