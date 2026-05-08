Goa Carbon gains after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

Goa Carbon surged 12.22% to Rs 433 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with a net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 51.13% YoY to Rs 202.61 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 134.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 4.58 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.19 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 39.19% YoY to Rs 198.02 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 167.07 crore (up 47.75% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 5.19 crore (down 5.80% YoY) during the period under review.