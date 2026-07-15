Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 67.05% to Rs 65.64 crore

Net Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.05% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.64199.22 -67 OPM %-6.70-3.91 -PBDT-5.88-11.01 47 PBT-6.58-11.78 44 NP-6.58-7.95 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.28% in the June 2026 quarter

HDFC Life Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 611 cr

SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 2.77 times

Alpine Texworld IPO subscribed 80%

Cabinet approves Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme with budgetary outlay of Rs 62500 crore

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story