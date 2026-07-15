Goa Carbon tanked 8.52% to Rs 376 after the company has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 7.95 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations fell 67.04% YoY to Rs 65.64 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 199.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the first quarter of FY27, as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 11.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses decreased 63.98% YoY to Rs 76.63 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 46.56 crore (down 79.43% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 5.43 crore (down 8.89% YoY) during the period under review.