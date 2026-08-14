GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 96.70% to Rs 40.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1222.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.293.39-122.14-177.2953.5951.3152.7350.7840.401222.55

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