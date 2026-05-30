GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.81% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 225.04% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 868.10% to Rs 1521.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.34% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.