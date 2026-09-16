Godavari Biorefineries jumps on bagging Chinese patent for antiviral compound

Godavari Biorefineries surged 11.99% to Rs 253.80 after China's patent office granted the company a patent for compounds used in treating viral infections.

The patent is titled "Use of Compounds for Treating Viral Infections." It covers compounds that inhibit V-ATPase activity in cells. These compounds are disclosed for use in medicaments to treat viral infections.

The grant certificate shows the patent was authorised on 15 September 2026. The original application was filed back on 10 May 2021.

The filing did not mention commercialisation plans or further details on the compounds' therapeutic scope.

Godavari Biorefineries is a leading integrated biorefinery focused on the production of bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar, and power. The company is among the larger ethanol producers in India and is a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals.