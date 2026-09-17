Godavari Biorefineries Ltd has added 0.7% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.95% drop in the SENSEX

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd gained 7.03% today to trade at Rs 252. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.03% to quote at 17272.6. The index is down 4.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AWL Agri Business Ltd increased 2.8% and DOMS Industries Ltd added 2.38% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 16.74 % over last one year compared to the 10.29% fall in benchmark SENSEX.