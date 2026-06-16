Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing Japanese patent for cancer treatment

Godavari Biorefineries rallied 6.95% to Rs 303.90 after the company announced that the japanese patent office had granted a patent for its invention, 5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione, for use in the treatment of cancer.

According to the company, the patent covers a novel class of compounds that have demonstrated strong inhibitory effects on cancer cells and cancer stem cells. The compounds have shown significant efficacy against multiple cancer types, including breast and prostate cancer, highlighting their potential therapeutic applications.

Godavari Biorefineries is a leading integrated biorefinery focused on the production of bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar, and power. The company is among the larger ethanol producers in India and is a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals. It operates advanced manufacturing facilities at Sakarwadi in Maharashtra and Sameerwadi in Karnataka, along with three research and development centres located in Mumbai and its plant locations.