For a novel class of compounds used in treatment of Cancer
Godavari Biorefineries announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted its patent, "5-HYDROXY 1,4-NAPHTHALENEDIONE FOR USE IN THE TREATMENT OF CANCER,".
This patent covers a novel class of compounds that exhibit strong inhibitory effects on cancer and cancer stem cells, demonstrating significant efficacy against multiple types, including breast and prostate cancer.
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