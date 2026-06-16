Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries receives Japanese patent

For a novel class of compounds used in treatment of Cancer

Godavari Biorefineries announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted its patent, "5-HYDROXY 1,4-NAPHTHALENEDIONE FOR USE IN THE TREATMENT OF CANCER,".

This patent covers a novel class of compounds that exhibit strong inhibitory effects on cancer and cancer stem cells, demonstrating significant efficacy against multiple types, including breast and prostate cancer.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,900 level; media shares jump

India's trade deficit widens in May 2026 despite record merchandise exports

Affle rises after acquiring AdColony technology assets from Digital Turbine

Stocks Surge Worldwide as Iran-U.S. Ceasefire Deal Eases Oil Prices and Inflation Fears

Concord Enviro gains as arm bags Rs 16-cr order from steel manufacturer

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story