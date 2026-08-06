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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 557.88 crore

Net Loss of Godavari Biorefineries reported to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 557.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 533.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales557.88533.24 5 OPM %0.091.08 -PBDT-11.36-8.80 -29 PBT-25.85-22.30 -16 NP-19.32-16.02 -21

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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