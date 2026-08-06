Godavari Biorefineries slumps after loss widens to Rs 19 crore in Q1

Godavari Biorefineries tumbled 5.54% to Rs 252.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher as compared with the loss figure of Rs 16.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 557.87 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses added up to Rs 585.77 crore in the June'26 quarter, up 5.3% YoY. The fall in raw material costs (down 9.7% YoY) was more than offset by higher finished good purchases (up 20.9% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 2.4% YoY).

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.84 crore for Q1 FY27. It has registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.30 crore for Q1 FY26.