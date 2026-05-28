Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 33.16 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 44.94% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 105.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.