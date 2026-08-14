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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 6.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 6.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 27.96 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 6.73% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.9623.81 17 OPM %9.0112.14 -PBDT1.771.90 -7 PBT1.181.30 -9 NP1.111.04 7

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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