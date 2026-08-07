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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 2.68% to Rs 221.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1323.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1750.471323.25 32 OPM %19.0724.49 -PBDT351.87334.40 5 PBT301.82290.53 4 NP221.74215.96 3

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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