Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 2.68% to Rs 221.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1323.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1750.471323.25 32 OPM %19.0724.49 -PBDT351.87334.40 5 PBT301.82290.53 4 NP221.74215.96 3
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