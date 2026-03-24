Godawari Power jumps after announcing Rs 7,000 crore steel plant expansion

Godawari Power & Ispat surged 4.79% to Rs 263.80 after the company's board approved setting up a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Chhattisgarh.

The proposed project, to be developed at Raipur, will involve an investment of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. The company plans to fund the capex through a mix of debt and internal accruals in a 1:1 ratio.

The new facility will manufacture iron and steel finished products, including structural steel and wire rods, aimed at strengthening the companys presence in the steel sector.

The plant is expected to be completed over a period of three-and-a-half years. The company said the expansion is driven by robust and growing demand for structural steel in India.