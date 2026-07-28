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Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 19.16% to Rs 1191.85 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 44.32% to Rs 198.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 356.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 1191.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1474.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1191.851474.25 -19 OPM %15.2222.90 -PBDT285.39476.08 -40 PBT251.10447.99 -44 NP198.39356.31 -44

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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