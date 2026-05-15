Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 86.71% to Rs 521.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.35% to Rs 1526.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 6352.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5578.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.