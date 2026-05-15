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Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 86.71% to Rs 521.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.35% to Rs 1526.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 6352.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5578.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1781.161565.82 14 6352.635578.46 14 OPM %31.0317.18 -24.9421.11 - PBDT701.01415.30 69 2060.811594.69 29 PBT668.40373.76 79 1939.861471.05 32 NP521.46279.29 87 1526.061072.03 42

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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