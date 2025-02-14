Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Feb 14 2025
Vakrangee Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd and United Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 17.45% to Rs 5852.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11516 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 4.96% to Rs 16.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd soared 4.86% to Rs 664.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12265 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd rose 2.91% to Rs 1184.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7148 shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd added 2.28% to Rs 2076.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7258 shares in the past one month.

Feb 14 2025

