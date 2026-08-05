Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 2852.20 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet declined 16.21% to Rs 134.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 2852.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2603.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2852.202603.32 10 OPM %8.4210.36 -PBDT237.79258.37 -8 PBT181.13200.49 -10 NP134.50160.52 -16
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