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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 2852.20 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet declined 16.21% to Rs 134.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 2852.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2603.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2852.202603.32 10 OPM %8.4210.36 -PBDT237.79258.37 -8 PBT181.13200.49 -10 NP134.50160.52 -16

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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