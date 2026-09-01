Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd spiked 9.77% to Rs 675.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31624 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd surged 8.08% to Rs 2720.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11967 shares in the past one month. Engineers India Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 280.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month. Rain Industries Ltd added 6.23% to Rs 207.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.