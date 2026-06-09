Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 112.09% to Rs 470.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6236.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.47% to Rs 503.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 568.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 21407.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19374.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7172.256236.76 15 21407.0619374.35 10 OPM %10.4510.11 -6.277.31 - PBDT715.88572.53 25 1231.901359.36 -9 PBT573.76437.56 31 695.97844.09 -18 NP470.17221.68 112 503.56568.78 -11

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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