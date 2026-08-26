Godrej Cons inaugurates its 4th manufacturing unit at Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) inaugurated its 4th manufacturing unit at Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh, on 26 August. This marks a significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh's industrial growth story and reinforces the state's position as a preferred destination for large scale manufacturing investment.

GCPL has been operational in Malanpur since 1991. Located in the Industrial Area, Malanpur, District Bhind, the plant spans a total of 65 acres with a cumulative investment of Rs 850 crore. Over three decades, the site has evolved into a critical pillar of GCPL's manufacturing ecosystem, producing soaps, hair colours, household insecticides and more. With this expansion, the site is adding its 4th manufacturing unit at an investment of over Rs 480 crore.