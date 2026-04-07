Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) advanced 1.941% to Rs 1,021.30 after the company said its standalone business is expected to deliver double-digit underlying sales growth and high-single digit underlying volume growth in Q4 FY26.

The company said that the demand conditions and consumer sentiment remained steady in the domestic FMCG sector through Q4 FY26, with trade channels normalizing following the GST transition and food inflation easing.

Excluding soaps, volume growth continues in double-digits, positioning GCPL among the volume growth leaders in the Indian FMCG sector. Growth has been broad-based, with all its future categories growing well. Standalone EBITDA margins are expected to sustain within the normative range, supported by meaningful cost savings in Q4.

As indicated earlier, the companys Indonesia business continued to show signs of stabilisation, with the peak of competitive intensity likely behind it. Underlying volume growth is expected to be in the mid-single digits in Q4, along with sustained market share gains across categories. The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business continues to deliver strong results, with double-digit sales growth and high-single volume growth. The growth remained broad based across geographies and categories led by strong traction in Hair Fashion and other key segments. On the commodity front, global events in the later part of Q4 have introduced a sharp uptick in crude oil prices and created upward pressure on derivative input costs. It expects sustained inflation into first half of FY27 and plans to address these through calibrated price increases and cost-efficiency measures, in line with its established approach to commodity cycles.