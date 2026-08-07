Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 4210.63 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 11.51% to Rs 504.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 4210.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3641.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4210.633641.8819.0319.07767.26692.59692.11633.24504.52452.45

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