Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 4210.63 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 11.51% to Rs 504.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 4210.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3641.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4210.633641.88 16 OPM %19.0319.07 -PBDT767.26692.59 11 PBT692.11633.24 9 NP504.52452.45 12
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