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Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 3884.90 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 9.68% to Rs 451.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 3884.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3494.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 1861.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1852.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 15100.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13917.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3884.903494.09 11 15100.1013917.06 9 OPM %21.6621.73 -20.9021.58 - PBDT820.55743.32 10 3090.842969.07 4 PBT744.42670.77 11 2823.312735.07 3 NP451.77411.90 10 1861.471852.30 0

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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