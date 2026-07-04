Godrej Consumer Products expects high-teens revenue growth in Q1 FY27

Godrej Consumer Products said it expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth in the June quarter (Q1 FY27), ahead of its full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth, backed by strong high-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG).

The company said the June quarter witnessed significant volatility in crude prices and other raw material costs, along with sourcing challenges that resulted in lower fill rates across markets. However, it said the business successfully navigated these headwinds through agile planning, sourcing and calibrated pricing actions. Against this backdrop and consistent with the guidance shared at its Investor Meet in May 2026, the business delivered a sequential improvement in performance across most metrics.

The FMCG industry witnessed an acceleration in value growth during the quarter, while the demand environment remained stable despite crude-led input cost inflation. At the consolidated level, the company expects EBITDA to come in ahead of its double-digit guidance, although margins are likely to be lower due to exceptional cost pressures.

The standalone business is expected to deliver double-digit revenue growth, underpinned by high-single-digit underlying volume growth, with broad-based growth across categories. The Indonesian business delivered a meaningful step-up in performance, reporting mid-teens revenue growth backed by double-digit underlying volume growth. The company said competitive pressures have eased and market share gains have been sustained across categories, putting the business back on a profitable growth trajectory. The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East) business delivered another exceptionally strong quarter, registering extremely strong double-digit sales growth backed by strong underlying volume growth in the teens. Growth was broad-based across geographies and categories, while the company's strategy of building FMCG categories continued to see strong consumer traction across markets.

The company said input costs remained elevated through most of the quarter but have begun to ease in the closing weeks. It added that its response has included calibrated pricing actions, strong delivery on cost-savings programmes and prudent media optimization, with margins expected to recover progressively through the year. The company also said El Ni conditions could heighten weather volatility across its key markets, potentially disrupting agricultural output and rural demand. However, its geographically diversified sourcing and portfolio provide meaningful resilience against such volatility, and it does not foresee any major impact. "With revenue growth tracking ahead of our original expectations and input costs beginning to ease, we enter the remainder of FY27 with increased confidence. We remain firmly on track to deliver our guidance for the full year with the strong likelihood to exceed the same in select metrics," the company said. The company added that it remains confident in the resilience of its portfolio, the strength of its brands, and its ability to deliver sustained, profitable growth going forward.