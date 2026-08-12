Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost 14.25% over last one month compared to 0.02% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 10% today to trade at Rs 916.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.34% to quote at 18260.66. The index is up 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd decreased 6.9% and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd lost 1.37% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.88 % over last one year compared to the 2.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.