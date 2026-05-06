Godrej Consumer Products reported 9.68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 451.77 core on 1.18% rise in sales to Rs 3,884.90 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.89% YoY to Rs 651.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The growth in consolidated sales was driven by underlying volume growth of 6%. EBITDA grew 10% YoY with margins at 21.7%. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 7% YoY.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 0.50% to Rs 1861.47 crore on 8.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,100 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Commenting on the business performance, Sudhir Sitapati, managing director, and CEO, GCPL, said: Q4 FY2026 has been a quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Godrej Consumer Products, fully aligned with our expectations and strategic priorities. The quarter ends a year in which the consistent execution of our Goodness Manifesto, our focus on category development and our discipline on cost have come together to deliver healthy, profitable growth across our portfolio. Our Standalone India business delivered an excellent quarter, driven by 8% underlying volume growth and 10% sales growth. EBITDA grew 18%, with margins at a healthy 24.7%, supported by disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions and improved operating leverage.

Within the Standalone business, Home Care delivered 12% value growth, with continued strong momentum across Household Insecticides, Air Fresheners and Fabric Care, and consistent market share gains in our key categories. Personal Care grew 3%, with Personal Wash continued gaining market share on the back of strong inmarket execution Perfumes and Deodorants delivered strong double-digit growth led by Perfumes, with KS99 now scaled pan-India. Turning to our international portfolio, in Indonesia, the pricing pressures we have been calling out over the last several quarters have now largely bottomed out, and we are seeing increasingly clear early signs of stabilisation. The business delivered 4%, underlying volume growth and 3% sales growth, and we continue to expect operating conditions to improve from FY2027 as the market normalizes.

Our Africa, USA and Middle East business delivered another strong quarter, with top-line growth of 20%. EBITDA grew 2%, Our Latin America and Others business delivered 26% sales growth. EBITDA in this geography was impacted by certain one-time costs in the quarter; we expect this to normalize over the coming quarters. Looking ahead, we enter FY2027 from a position of strength. Our India business is well placed to deliver continued, calibrated growth at normative EBITDA margins, supported by improving demand trends, a strengthening innovation pipeline and consistent in-market execution. In Indonesia, we expect a meaningful step-up in performance as pricing pressures abate; and our Africa, USA and Middle East business continues to deliver on its stated objective of strong revenue and profit growth over the medium term.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share with a face value of Rs 1 each for financial year 2026-2027. The record date has beed fixed as Tuesday, 12 May 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before Thursday, 4 June 2026. In addition, the board approved re-appointment of Sudhir Sitapati as the managing director of the designated as 'managing director & chief executive officer' for a period of 5 years with effect from October 18, 2026, subject to approval of Shareholders of the company. Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.