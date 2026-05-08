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Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 66.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 85.05% to Rs 520.06 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 66.48% to Rs 68.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.05% to Rs 520.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.52% to Rs 162.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.28% to Rs 1636.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 907.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales520.06281.03 85 1636.22907.62 80 OPM %67.7861.91 -65.1360.05 - PBDT109.0639.53 176 275.18116.75 136 PBT91.5933.25 175 230.2194.28 144 NP68.5441.17 66 162.01102.20 59

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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