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Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 229.48 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 34.38% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 229.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.77% to Rs 71.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.59% to Rs 821.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 629.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales229.48188.32 22 821.71629.22 31 OPM %78.0088.20 -81.7586.99 - PBDT41.4137.44 11 132.2681.70 62 PBT32.7733.79 -3 110.2867.58 63 NP23.0217.13 34 71.6850.92 41

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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