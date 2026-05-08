Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 229.48 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 34.38% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 229.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.77% to Rs 71.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.59% to Rs 821.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 629.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.