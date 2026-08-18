Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 63.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 227.80 croreNet profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 63.93% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 227.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.80187.98 21 OPM %79.2985.33 -PBDT30.3423.33 30 PBT24.0519.18 25 NP14.959.12 64
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