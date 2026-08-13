Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries declined 18.57% to Rs 284.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 349.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4459.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5448.094459.8010.558.90865.571172.09732.201058.56284.36349.22

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