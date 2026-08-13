Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 croreNet profit of Godrej Industries declined 18.57% to Rs 284.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 349.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4459.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5448.094459.80 22 OPM %10.558.90 -PBDT865.571172.09 -26 PBT732.201058.56 -31 NP284.36349.22 -19
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