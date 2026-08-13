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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries declined 18.57% to Rs 284.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 349.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 5448.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4459.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5448.094459.80 22 OPM %10.558.90 -PBDT865.571172.09 -26 PBT732.201058.56 -31 NP284.36349.22 -19

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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