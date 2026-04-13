Godrej Industries, the holding company of the Godrej Industries Group, along with Godrej Agrovet and Astec LifeSciences, today announced leadership transitions as part of a planned generational succession. Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group, will retire upon turning 75 in August 2026 and will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus. He will step down from the boards of Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties at that time. He has also stepped down as Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of Astec LifeSciences, effective 13 April 2026. Nadir Godrej has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group's growth, values, and global presence over several decades.

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate of the Godrej Industries Group, will succeed him as Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries , effective 14 August 2026. He will continue to serve as Chairperson of Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures.

Burjis Godrej will take on the role of Chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and will join the Board of Godrej Industries as a Non-Executive Director, effective 14 August 2026. He has stepped down as Managing Director of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect and will continue to serve on its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Vishal Sharma, CEO of Godrej Chemicals, has been appointed Chairperson of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect. Arijit Mukherjee, currently COO of Astec LifeSciences, will be appointed Executive Director.