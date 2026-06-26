Godrej Industries invests Rs 370 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Godrej Investment

Fresh investment to strengthen capital base of Godrej Investment, which continues as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Godrej Industries has made a further investment of about Rs 370 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godrej Investment Limited (GIVL), through a cash infusion.

The company said the investment was made based on a valuation report and has been completed. GIVL will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries following the transaction.

The investment is a related-party transaction as GIVL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Godrej Industries said the transaction was carried out at arm's length.

Incorporated on 5 January 2026, GIVL is an unregistered Core Investment Company. It holds equity shares of Godrej Capital and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management.

The acquisition is within the overall investment limit approved by shareholders under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the company said. As of the date of the disclosure, GIVL had a paid-up share capital of Rs 42.10 lakh. The company reported total consolidated income of Rs 2,477.72 crore for the period from 5 January 2026 to 31 March 2026. The Godrej Industries Group serves more than 1.1 billion consumers globally through businesses spanning FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture and chemicals. It is a market leader in several Indian segments, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour and air care.