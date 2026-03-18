Godrej Properties acquires 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

To develop residential project with estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,350 cr

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,350 crore, further strengthening its presence in one of the city's most active residential micro-markets.

The land parcel is located near NH-648 Main Road, situated within the broader Whitefield growth corridor, a well-established residential and commercial zone that has evolved into a prominent hub for technology firms and service-led employment. Its proximity to the WhitefieldITPL region and access to the NH-648 corridor provide convenient mobility across East and South Bengaluru. The location is also supported by operational metro stations at Kadugodi and Hopefarm on the Purple Line, enhancing accessibility to key parts of the city.