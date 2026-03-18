Godrej Properties acquires 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Godrej Properties (GPL) said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru to develop a premium residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,350 crore.

The project site is located near NH-648 Main Road within the Whitefield growth corridor, a well-established residential and commercial hub. The area has emerged as a key centre for technology firms and service-led employment, supporting sustained housing demand.

The company said the location offers strong connectivity to the WhitefieldITPL region and benefits from access to the NH-648 corridor, enabling seamless mobility across East and South Bengaluru. Connectivity is further supported by operational metro stations at Kadugodi and Hopefarm on the Purple Line.

Over the past decade, the micro-market has witnessed significant infrastructure development, including reputed schools, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and leisure avenues. This has helped transform the area into a self-sustained urban ecosystem, making it attractive for both mid-income and premium homebuyers. Residential demand in the region has remained stable, driven largely by end-user interest, GPL added, reinforcing its strategic focus on expanding presence in high-growth urban markets. Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.