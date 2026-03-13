Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

For developing premium plotted residential project with estimated revenue potential of Rs 450 cr

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~ 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore through an outright purchase. The company plans to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of ~ 1.1 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 450 crore.

The proposed development will offer a well-planned residential layout featuring quality infrastructure, landscaped open spaces, and community amenities aligned with GPL's design and sustainability philosophy. The site is located in one of South Coimbatore's most sought-after residential micro markets, in proximity to the Coimbatore Golf Club.