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Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

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Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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With estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 cr

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~ 47 acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai.

The proposed development on this land will comprise primarily plotted residential units and is expected to offer a developable potential of ~ 1.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 500 crore.

The site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the SiruseriKelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT as well as emerging nodes such as Vandalur, Guduvanchery, and the wider Mahabalipuram region. The location is supported by a steadily evolving social infrastructure, with access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail, and entertainment options, contributing to its growing appeal as a residential destination.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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