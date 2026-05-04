Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 70.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.99% to Rs 3458.13 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 70.13% to Rs 649.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.99% to Rs 3458.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2121.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.17% to Rs 1850.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1399.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 5131.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4922.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.