Godrej Properties constructs 24-mtr wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat

Improving infrastructure network in Gurugram

Godrej Properties announced the opening of a new 24-metre-wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat, strengthening connectivity between Sector 49 and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

Geetika Trehan, CEO - North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, At Godrej Properties, we believe in contributing meaningfully to the surrounding urban ecosystem, along with creating quality developments. This 24-metre-wide government road was constructed with the prior approval of the authorities and is now open for public use. It is an important step towards enhancing accessibility for residents and strengthening the overall infrastructure network in this part of Gurugram. By improving access to key transit corridors and social infrastructure, we hope to create greater convenience and long-term value for the wider community. The road will make everyday commuting easier, improve mobility within the neighbourhood, and enhance the overall living experience across the area. This initiative also reflects our commitment to creating residential communities that are connected, accessible, and equipped to support the evolving needs of residents.