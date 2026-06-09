Godrej Properties gains after Bengaluru-based residential project clocks sales of over Rs 2,000 crore

Godrej Properties (GPL) added 0.99% to Rs 1666.95 after the company announced that it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Vanantara, located off Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Godrej Vanantara is among GPLs largest residential developments in South India, with a developable potential of approximately 3.53 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 3,700 crore.

Launched in the 1st week of June 2026, Godrej Vanantara has emerged as one of the most successful launches in the South Bengaluru micro-market, with well over 1,000 homes sold in the launch week.

Spanning 36 acres, the development is defined by open spaces, landscaped greens, a 65,000 square feet clubhouse, low-density planning, and over 50 lifestyle amenities designed to deliver a distinctive, high-quality living experience in one of Bengalurus key growth corridors.

Bannerghatta Road is fast emerging as a high-potential residential corridor in South Bengaluru, driven by upcoming metro access, proximity to key employment hubs, and increasing preference for well-planned communities that offer a balance of urban convenience and natural surroundings. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "The response to Godrej Vanantara reflects a clear evolution in customer priorities in South Bengaluru towards homes that deliver better design, liveability, and everyday experience. At Godrej Properties, we are focused on understanding these shifts and building communities that respond meaningfully to them." Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.