Godrej Properties gains after booking value climbs to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26

Godrej Properties added 2.91% to Rs 1743.30 after the company reported 16% increase in booking value to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26 from Rs 29,444 crore in FY25.

In Q4 FY26, however, the companys booking value remained flat at Rs 10,163 crore as compared with the same period last year. This booking value was achieved through the sale of 4,791 units with a total area of 7.26 million square feet.

Fourth quarters collections stood at Rs 7,947 crore, representing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14%. The collections for FY2026 added up to Rs 19,965 crore, up 17% YoY.

For Q4 FY26, operating cash flow (OCF) was Rs 4,631 crore (up 14% YoY) and free cash flow (FCF) was Rs 626 crore (up 5% YoY).

The companys FY2026 OCF stood at Rs 7,830 crore, representing a YoY growth of 5%. Godrej Properties said that it has added 18 new projects in FY2026 with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 33.32 million square feet and total estimated booking value potential of Rs 42,100 crore. The company delivered 12.1 million square feet of projects in FY2026 across 9 cities representing an achievement of 121% of its annual guidance for deliveries in FY2026. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "Our business development additions with a future booking value potential of over Rs 42,000 crore in FY2026 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead and the combined operating cash flow of over Rs 15,000 crore we have generated in the past two financial years enables us to invest for growth while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet."