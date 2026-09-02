Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.81%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 6.59% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.55% today to trade at Rs 1933.3. The BSE Realty index is down 1.81% to quote at 6829.83. The index is down 3.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 2.44% and DLF Ltd lost 2.22% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 0.73 % over last one year compared to the 4.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 6.59% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3590 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32656 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2351.6 on 27 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1434 on 02 Apr 2026.