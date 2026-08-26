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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 1.71%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 0.11% over last one month compared to 2.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.71% today to trade at Rs 2080. The BSE Realty index is up 0.8% to quote at 7215.41. The index is up 2.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd increased 1.47% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 3.7 % over last one year compared to the 3.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 0.11% over last one month compared to 2.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 565 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34886 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2351.6 on 27 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1434 on 02 Apr 2026.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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