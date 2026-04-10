Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 3.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.52%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 5.75% over last one month compared to 3.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 3.01% today to trade at Rs 1745. The BSE Realty index is up 1.52% to quote at 5861.46. The index is up 3.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.49% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 2.94 % over last one year compared to the 4.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 5.75% over last one month compared to 3.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2220 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50934 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2505 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1434 on 02 Apr 2026.