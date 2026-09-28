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Godrej Properties to develop 2.5-acre prime land in South Mumbai

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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With estimated revenue potential of Rs 6,000 cr

Godrej Properties has entered into a development agreement for a prime land parcel of approximately 2.5 acres in Marine Lines, South Mumbai. Strategically located in one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential micro-markets, the proposed project is planned as a luxury housing development and has an estimated overall revenue potential of Rs 6,000 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Mumbai continues to be a key market for us, and our premium and luxury projects in the city have seen a consistently strong response. Our tailor-made developments for South Mumbai have been particularly well received, which gives us confidence in the long-term attractiveness of well-located, high-quality homes in this market. Marine Lines is one of the city's most prestigious addresses, and we are delighted to add this landmark opportunity to our portfolio."

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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