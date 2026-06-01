Godrej Properties wins bid for 23.2-acre land parcel in Greater Noida

Godrej Properties (GPL) said it has won the bid for a 23.2-acre residential land parcel in the DMIC Integrated Township in Greater Noida through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida.

The company plans to develop a premium group housing project on the site, comprising residential apartments across multiple configurations. The proposed development is estimated to have a revenue potential of more than Rs 7,000 crore.

The land parcel is located within the DMIC Integrated Township, a 750-acre smart industrial and residential hub featuring plug-and-play infrastructure. The project offers strong connectivity to key transport corridors, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The acquisition further strengthens Godrej Properties presence in the Greater Noida market, which has emerged as a key residential growth corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR). The company said it has witnessed strong demand in the region, with two of its project launches in FY26 recording sales bookings of around Rs 1,500 crore each. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are happy to add this new project in Greater Noida to our portfolio. We have witnessed consistent demand for our existing projects in Noida, and we remain bullish on this market. This will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region) and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities.